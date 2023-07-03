Gorakhpur, July 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard the grievances of around 400 people and directed officials to ensure that benefits of government welfare schemes reach the underprivileged. During a ‘Janata Darshan' held at the Gorakhnath Temple here, Adityanath received the complaint applications personally, while assuring action.

The chief minister directed officials to address the issues of the people with sensitivity and ensure that the benefits of social welfare schemes reach the needy. He said the officials should make sure that all grievances are addressed in a timely and unbiased manner and strict action be taken in complaints related to crime.

On complaints related to police and revenue, the chief minister said that the officers should solve the matters at the district level itself. Any kind of negligence in resolving the problems will not be tolerated, he said, adding that punitive action shall be taken against officials guilty of laxity.

The chief minister assured the people at the 'Janata Darshan' seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases that there would be no dearth of funds for them. People's health is the priority of the state government, he said.

"An estimate (of the cost of treatment) from the concerned hospital should be made available to the Chief Minister's Office. The assistance amount will be released immediately from the Discretionary Fund," he said.