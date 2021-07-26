Lucknow, July 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'MyGov-Meri Sarkar' portal here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that through this portal, the government will receive feedback from the people and also inform them about the various schemes of the government. The portal will be known for its efficient service, he said.

According to a government spokesperson, the portal aims to further enhance the engagement of common citizens with the state government. It will be a major platform to disseminate the schemes of governance and to know the opinion of common citizens on them. Yogi Adityanath Govt Committed To End Corruption in Uttar Pradesh, Makes It Mandatory for All Departments To Make Purchases Through GeM Portal.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Tweet

'MyGov UP' पोर्टल के माध्यम से हमें लोगों के सुझाव जानने, सहयोग लेने व इनोवेशन को आगे बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी और हम शासन की योजनाओं को बेहतर ढंग से क्रियान्वित कर पाएंगे। योजनाओं का लाभ समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर खड़े हर व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाकर ही अन्त्योदय का संकल्प पूरा होगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 26, 2021

The spokesperson further said that the 'Meri Sarkar' portal would help the people of the state to communicate their views, suggestions and feedback. This portal would become an innovative platform for public participation and good governance. Taking inspiration from the initiative of the Prime Minister, the state government has decided to launch this portal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).