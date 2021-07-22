Lucknow, July 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to conduct a thorough pre-monsoon inspection of all cow shelters in the state. According to state government spokesman, Yogi has asked Joint Director level officers to visit the districts.

The Chief Minister said that district-wise status reports should be submitted within a week. He also said that adequate arrangements for green fodder, straw etc for the cattle should be made. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets Up 700 Help Desks, 51 Oximeters And 341 Thermal Scanners Provided For Protection of Cows From COVID-19.

Strict action would be taken against the concerned officer or employee, wherever there is death of cow due to mismanagement. He further said that all necessary arrangements should be ensured in all the cow shelters in the state.

On June 9, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. According to the ordinance, for the first offence, a person can be jailed for one to seven years with penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, while for the second offence, the person can be imprisoned for 10-years with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

