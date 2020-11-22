Noida, November 22: An alleged cow slaughterer was held after a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida during which he suffered injuries, officials said on Sunday. The gunfight took place Saturday night near Rasoolpur Newada village in Sector 62 under Sector 58 police station limits, the officials said.

"Accused Tahir Ali was with his two partners when they were intercepted by the police during a checking. A gunfight broke out in which Tahir got injured and was held. His partners managed to escape," a police spokesperson said. Tahir, who hails from Sambhal but currently lives in Ghaziabad, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, the spokesperson said. 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh Holds its First Meeting on Gopashtami 2020; CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Attends Meeting Via Video Conferencing.

The police have also recovered an illegal countrymade pistol along with some ammunition, two chopping knives, four syringes and two bottles of intoxicants from the accused, the official said. Tahir's absconding partners have also been identified and a combing operation is underway to nab them, the police said.

Tahir was previously booked in cases of attempt to murder, robbery and the Arms Act while a fresh FIR has been lodged against him under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.