Bhopal, November 22: The first meeting of the 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh took place on the occasion of 'Gopashthmi' on Sunday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan participated in the meeting via video conferencing. The Madhya Pradesh government constituted the first ever 'Cow Cabinet' in Wednesday, November 19, with the aim to protect and promote cow welfare in the state. Gopashtami 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Lord Krishna Facebook Photos to Send Greetings of The Cow Worshipping Festival.

The 'Cow Cabinet' comprises department of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare. Six departments under five ministries are a part of the cabinet. Various Madhya Pradesh cabinet cabinet ministers including Narottam Mishra, Prem Singh Patel, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Kunwar Vijay Shah and Kamal Patel are the part of administrative set-up of the cabinet. 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages Lord Krishna HD Images, Instagram Posts and Greetings to Celebrate the Auspicious Festival.

Read the Tweet Here:

“It has been decided to set up a "cow cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the cabinet,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted on November 19.

