Lucknow, February 27: A house collapsed and five persons were injured after a domestic gas cylinder blast in the Hussainganj police area here. The incident happened late on Monday evening. Nine people, including the house owner and his tenants, lived in the house but four of them were away at the time of the incident. Karnataka Cylinder Blast: Two Dead, Three Injured After LPG Cylinder Explodes in Belagavi

“Five people were found trapped in the debris. They were pulled out and rushed to Civil Hospital,” ACP Hazratganj Arvind Verma said. He added that further probe into the incident was in progress. Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out Due to LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bandra

The injured included elderly man and house owner Jagat Ram, Himanshu, Gaurav, Adarsh, Rajmani and a five-year-old kid Chhotu. Except Jagat Ram, all other victims were said to be out of danger.

