Mirzapur, July 26: A bus carrying pilgrims to Baijnath Dham came in contact with loose electrical wires hanging overhead on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, causing severe burn injuries to the driver and seven other passengers. Delhi Shocker: Man Dies of Electrocution While Using Treadmill in Gym, Owner Arrested.

All the injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place in Drumandganj police circle, near Reteh crossing.

