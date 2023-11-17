Bijnor, November 17: Filing a false gang-rape case proved costly for a woman and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. A 34-year-old married woman alleged that she was gang-raped and robbed by five-six men at her house. However, during the interrogation police became suspicious and later it was revealed that she along with her lover staged the fake rape and loot incident in order to pay off his debts. The man was apprehended on Thursday after the woman confessed and medical report confirmed that no rape had taken place.

As per Times of India report the accused woman and her husband had come to the police station to file a complaint on Wednesday, November 15. In the complaint she claimed that a group of unidentified men entered the house in the evening by climbing the walls of her neighbour and later raped her.

According to the FIR, they forced fed her a liquid after which she became unconscious. She told the police that the men raped her when she tried to raise an alarm and tortured her by burning her with cigarette butts. They subsequently ran away with cash and ornaments worth lakhs, the woman said. A case of rape and dacoity under sections 328, 395, 376d and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of IPC was registered based on her husband's complaint.

The woman however, came under police's scanner during interrogation. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that the accused woman's statement was not consistent. The police said that they had doubts since the beginning of the inquiry as the woman in her statement said the criminals entered at 7 pm in the house, which was impossible as the street remained crowded at that hour. Her statement also revealed that the men knew the timing when the family members were absent from the house.

The woman was later sent to the hospital for medicals and the report confirmed that no rape had occurred. Phone records also showed that the married woman and the accused identified as Pushpendra Chaudhary were in constant touch. The burn injuries were apparently made by the accused and her lover.

