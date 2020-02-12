Uttar Pradesh: Father of Rape Survivor Shot Dead in Firozabad

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Firozabad, February 11: The father of a rape victim was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the family suspects the accused in the rape case is behind the killing, police said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night in New Tilak Nagar, they said. His daughter was raped six months ago and a man identified as Achaman Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, SSP Sachin Patel said. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Three-year-old Girl Raped, Strangled by Neighbour in Sitapur District.

Firozabad: Father of a girl, who was allegedly raped 6 months back in Shikohabad, was shot dead on the night of 10th February in Tilak Nagar. Firozabad SSP says, "Based on the family's complaint, FIR registered. Body sent for postmortem. 5 teams deployed to arrest the accused." pic.twitter.com/sQfZAl0Yor — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2020

The police was looking for the accused and the family suspects that he was behind the killing, Patel said. Three policemen have been suspended for laxity, the SSP said.