Lucknow, January 22: A man allegedly set his house afire in an inebriated condition, in the Talkatora area of Lucknow, said officials on Monday. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bank in Hazratganj Area, Employees Jump Out of Building Through Windows (Watch Video).

The incident took place on Sunday after which the man, identified as Raju from Ramjipur, was arrested by police. Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, No Injuries (Watch Video).

“Upon reaching the spot, Alambagh fire officer in-charge Dharampal Singh saw the first floor of the house was on fire. "It was put out with some effort. The man was arrested by Talkatora police station,” an official said. More details were awaited.

