Mathura/Lucknow, November 12: Nine people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at a shop and spread to six others, all selling firecrackers, in Gopalbagh on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura city, a police official said. Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Scrap Warehouse, Two Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

Seven Firecracker Shops Gutted in Fire

Several shops, vehicles in cracker market gutted in fire in Mathura, UP. Many sustained burn injuries in varying degrees. No fatalities reported. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Kv9wYBbZPx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 12, 2023

"Seven shops selling firecrackers in Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by a electrical short circuit," Raya police station SHO Ajay Kishor said. He added that the seven shops had permission to sell firecrackers.