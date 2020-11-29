Bareilly, Nov 29: The first FIR under the newly promulgated ordinance on forced religious conversions, popularly known 'love jihad', has been registered in Bareilly district. The complaint was filed at the Devraniya police station Saturday night.

Tikaram, resident of the Sharif Nagar village under Devraniya police circle, has lodged a complaint that a youth from his village has lured his daughter and is now forcing her to convert. Love Jihad Ordinance Cleared by UP Cabinet Against Forced Religious Conversions, Offenders to be Jailed.

A case under Sections 504/506 IPC and section 3/5 of the 'Vidhi Virudh Dharam Parivartan Adhiniyam' (anti-conversion law) has been registered in the matter.

The state Home Department spokesman said that further action and investigation in the matter was underway.

