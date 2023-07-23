Meerut, July 23: A 16-year-old student has been expelled from a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for "asking Hindu students to distance themselves from Muslim pupils, citing examples from films like 'Kashmir Files' and 'The Kerala Story'," police said. The girl's parents, however, alleged that she was asked to leave the school by the authorities for "wearing a tilak on her forehead and a rudraksha bead on her wrist inside the school premises".

Principal of the school, Bhawna Chauhan, said, "The girl's hardline approach was the reason for her expulsion. Her behaviour was disruptive with her radicalised thinking. She was creating a nuisance and spreading hatred against Muslim students." Uttar Pradesh Government To Upgrade Primary and Upper Primary Schools With Rs 2,000 Crore.

The girl's mother told reporters on Saturday that, "My daughter was merely following her rituals and she was punished for it." “Wearing tilak and rudraksha beads is not allowed as it is not a part of the uniform," the principal said. Uttar Pradesh: Students From Class 1 to 8 To Be Promoted to Next Class Without Exams in State.

The girl, meanwhile, said, "We are all aware of the instances revealed in films like 'Kashmir Files'. So, I used to warn my friends of the consequences of love jihad."

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, "No complaint has been received by the police, and therefore, no action has been taken in the matter."

