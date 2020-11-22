Lucknow, November 22: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to test people coming to the state from Delhi for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the wake of increasing cases in the national capital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary TK Tiwari on Sunday said all people returning from Delhi irrespective of their travel mode will be tested for coronavirus. He also said the state government may restrict the number of people for wedding ceremonies and other events. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

"We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or event," Tiwari told news agency ANI. Delhi reported 5,879 new infections and 6,963 more recoveries in the last 24 hours. For the second day in a row, recovered patients outnumbered new infections, yet fatalities remained a cause of worry. Combating COVID-19: Centre Rushes High-Level Teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 111 people died yesterday due to COVID-19 in the national capital, bringing the number of fatalities to 8,270. A total of 5,23,117 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in Delhi. With 24 fresh COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the toll due to the disease rose to 7,524 in the state, while the total cases surged to 5,24,223 with 2,326 new infections.

Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that lie in the National Capital Region (NCR) account for over 25 percent or one-fourth of the state’s active COVID-19 cases and nearly 11 percent of the deaths linked to the disease, according to official data.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).