Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Uttar Pradesh: Imposter Booked For Theft of Ventilator From Banaras Hindu University's Trauma Centre

News IANS| Jun 14, 2020 10:37 AM IST
A+
A-
Uttar Pradesh: Imposter Booked For Theft of Ventilator From Banaras Hindu University's Trauma Centre
File image of BHU | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Varanasi, June 14: The city police have booked an imposter for stealing a portable ventilator from Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Trauma Centre by posing as service engineer. The university officials lodged a case in this connection after the theft came to light on Saturday. Banaras Hindu University Lab Closed After a Scientist Tested Positive, All COVID-19 Samples Being Sent to Lucknow's KGMU.

Trauma Centre in-charge Prof S.K. Gupta said, "A portable ventilator of the hospital was lying defunct in yellow-red area of the campus due to technical snag. On June 8, a man met the nursing officer of the area claiming that he was a service engineer and had come to repair the ventilator. However, without reporting anything further, he left the campus with the machine."

Inspector Lanka, Ashwini Chaturvedi, said, "Police are trying to identify the fraudster with the help of CCTV footage of the Trauma Centre. As the theft took place in a high security zone, the security personnel deployed there are also being interrogated."

The varsity officials came to know about the theft on Saturday morning when the news went viral on social media. They immediately lodged a case with Lanka police through varsity's proctorial board. Proctorial board officers were also interrogating the Trauma Centre staff and the security personnel who were on duty at the time of theft. The Inspector said, "Efforts have been intensified to nab the thief.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ashwini Chaturvedi Banaras Hindu University BHU SK Gupta Trauma Centre UP Police Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Man Who Died Outside Government Office Dumped in Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Fear, 3 Cops, 4 Municipal Workers Suspended
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Man Who Died Outside Government Office Dumped in Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Fear, 3 Cops, 4 Municipal Workers Suspended
UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here
Education

UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here
Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff
News

Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’
India

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’
Malls to Remain Shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; No Order Received on Re-Opening of Malls in Delhi And UP, Says DLF
News

Malls to Remain Shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; No Order Received on Re-Opening of Malls in Delhi And UP, Says DLF
Kick Out Negativity and Bring In Positivity to Achieve Success: Dawood Mansoori
Auto

Kick Out Negativity and Bring In Positivity to Achieve Success: Dawood Mansoori
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Earns Rs 1 Crore in Salaries by Working at 25 Schools Simultaneously in 13 Months, Probe Launched
News

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Earns Rs 1 Crore in Salaries by Working at 25 Schools Simultaneously in 13 Months, Probe Launched
Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall' Alert in Weather Update For East UP
News

Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall' Alert in Weather Update For East UP
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement