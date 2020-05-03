Banaras Hindu University Lab Closed After a Scientist Tested Positive, All COVID-19 Samples Being Sent to Lucknow's KGMU

File image of BHU | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Varanasi, May 3: With the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) laboratory closed after a scientist had tested positive on Friday, all samples collected there are now being sent to Lucknow for coronavirus testing.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "Altogether 64 reports were awaited from BHU, which could not be received as the lab was closed on Friday."

He said that after contact tracing of infected persons, 46 samples including of nine family members and relatives of BHU's infected woman scientist, had been collected on Saturday and are being sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Altogether 35 close contacts of nine persons, who were tested positive on April 29, had been identified and their samples will be collected on Sunday, he said adding that symptomatic people being detected in hotspot areas and buffer zones will be covered for collection of their samples on Sunday.

He said that identified persons are being taken to ESI hospital for collection of their samples while on the request of relatives of infected persons, arrangements for collection of samples at their home are also being made.