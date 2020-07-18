Lucknow, July 18: A day after two women attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan, Lucknow Police have arrested Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Kadir Khan and booked a Congress leader Anup Patel. Also, police have also suspended a sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and two constables suspended for negligence of duty.

Informing about the action taken by police after the Lok Bhavan incident, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said, as, quoted by news agency ANI, "MIM leader Kadir Khan and one other accused arrested. A Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and 2 Constables suspended for negligence of duty. Departmental action to be initiated against them." Gangster Vikas Dubey Tried to Escape, Police Fired in Self-Defence, UP Govt Tells Supreme Court.

Apart from this, the senior police officer had said, "It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including a MIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel."

Here's what Lucknow Police Commissioner said:

MIM leader Kadir Khan and one other accused arrested. A Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and 2 Constables suspended for negligence of duty. Departmental action to be initiated against them: Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2020

Earlier on Friday, two women -- mother and daughter -- tried to self immolate themselves in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. As per reports, residents of Amethi -- Sofia (56), with her daughter Gudia (28) -- put kerosene on their bodies and tried to self immolate themselves. Though police took swift action, both of them suffered burn injuries till then.

Reports claim that Sofia and her daughter have been suffering from alleged threats by some locals who want to acquire their paternal land. Sofia had alleged that the administration had not helped them and they are distressed. Meanwhile, police said that one woman was saved by police, another woman is in critical condition after the Lok Bhavan incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).