Jaunpur, Dec 2: A man has been booked for keeping an elephant in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district without taking a proper licence, an official said on Friday.

Divisional Director (Forestry) Praveen Khare said Yogendra Dubey was rearing an elephant without a licence in Sidhavan village under Rampur police station area.

Khare said on the basis of this information, Forest Inspector Nandlal Yadav reached the spot and asked Dubey for the licence and other documents issued by the Chief Conservator of Forests, but he could not present the documents.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.