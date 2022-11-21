Idukki, November 21: A farmer in his sixties was killed on Monday morning in a wild elephant attack while working in his cardamom plantation in this high range district of Kerala.

A senior forest officer said the incident occurred at around 10 AM when the farmer along with some of his labourers were working in the plantation in Santhanpara village in Idukki district. Video: Elephant Goes on Rampage, Attacks People and Damages Bikes in Kerala’s Malappuram.

"The elephant came there suddenly and he could not escape to safety. The others there were not injured," the official said. Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

Wild elephants frequently come there owing to the cardamom plantations and it is difficult to put up fencing there, he said.