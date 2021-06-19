Bareilly, June 19: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district killed his nine-year-old son before ending his life. The 35-year-old Deepak Kashyap was a businessman. His welding shop was reportedly shut for quite a some time. Kashyap was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district for liquor de-addiction. The police have started an investigation into the case.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Kashyap pushed his nine-year-old son Divyash from the fourth floor of the hospital before jumping off. Both died on the spot. The man took the extreme step hours before he was to be discharged from the hospital. Jobless Man Ends Life in Maharashtra's Thane After Being Unable To Get Married Due to Unemployment.

Kashyap’s wife had left the house three months ago. He was living with his elderly mother and the son in the Sanjay Nagar area of the district. At the time of the incident, Kashyap’s mother had gone to mortgage her jewelry for arranging money to pay the hospital bill. Man Kills Two-year-old Daughter, Tries to End Own Life.

“We were completing the formalities of discharge when our staff said that Deepak jumped off after throwing his son. We all were shocked and rushed to help them, but they both died,” a doctor at the hospital told the media house.

Bareilly’s senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, told TOI that Kashyap took the extreme step, possibly due to Financial crisis, alcohol addiction and disputes with his wife. The police are also probing if the hospital staff had exerted pressure on the family. Both the bodies have been sent for the postmortem. The deceased’s family has not yet lodged any complaint.

