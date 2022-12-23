Bareilly, December 23: In a shocking incident, a man was pushed off a moving bus by its conductor for boarding with a lit-up cigarette in his hand.

Victim Dharam Pal was heading to his workplace in Rudrapur from his home on Thursday when the incident occurred. Chennai: College Students Fall Off Moving Buses During Bus Day Celebrations, Watch Video.

He sustained injuries in the incident after which he called his brother, who then informed the police and rushed him to the district hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. Viral Video: TTE Saves Life of Man Who Fell Down While Boarding Moving Train in Nick of Time at Nagpur Station.

SHO Izzatnagar police station Satish Yadav said, "No FIR has been registered in the case as we are yet to receive a written complaint."

