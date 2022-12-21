In a heroic incident, a TTE serving at Nagpur Railway Station saved the life of a man with his swiftness. The video was shared on Twitter by Central Railway. In the video, the passenger can be seen boarding a moving train. Unfortunately, he falls down in the gap between the footboard and the Platform. As soon as the passenger falls, the TTE, Gagandeep Singh, springs into action and drags the man to safety. Viral Video: Alert RPF Jawan Saves Passenger’s Life After He Falls off Moving Train at Maihar Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh.

TTE Saves Life of Man:

Hd TTE Gagandeep Singh saw a passenger at PF no.1 at Nagpur station trying to board the running train no. 06509,falling down in the gap between footboard & the Platform, displaying quick action pulled him out at Nick of the time & saved his life.His act was appreciated by Sr.DCM. pic.twitter.com/yYk3hghNPp — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 20, 2022

