Lucknow, July 12: Two more Uttar Pradesh Ministers -- Chetan Chauhan and Upendra Tiwari -- have tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. They had undergone COVID-19 tests, which were positive.

Last week, Ministers Rajendra Pratap Singh and Dharam Singh Saini too had tested positive and are undergoing treatment. Chetan Chauhan, Former India Cricketer, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary has also been hospitalised after testing corona positive.

