Lakhimpur Kheri, December 28: Reports of a police sub-inspector having eloped with a school girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district has sent shock waves in the area. Video: Man Mercilessly Thrashed With Bamboo Stick on Busy Street in Meerut, UP Police Initiate Action Against Accused.

Jogendra Singh, posted as the chowki in-charge in Palia, is alleged to have eloped with the girl two days ago. Singh has been sent to lines for remaining absent from duty without informing senior officials. Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable Caught on Video Demanding Bribes From Vehicles Near UP-Bihar Border, Suspended After Clip Surfaces Online.

The girl's father has given a complaint in this regard in Lucknow, naming the police official. According to sources, Singh had befriended the girl and was often seen in her company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).