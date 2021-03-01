Lucknow, March 1: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday after almost a year. While children came in limited numbers, their enthusiasm brimmed with life and laughter.

Schools had been gaily decorated to welcome the students and children were offered sweets and flowers by their teachers.

Classes in Lucknow schools will be conducted in shifts. It is mandatory for the schools to follow coronavirus guidelines. Schools will be sanitized on a regular basis and students will have to arrive wearing masks. England Schools Set to Reopen For All Year Groups From March 8; UK PM Boris Johnson to Make Announcement in House of Commons.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a surprise inspection of a primary school in the Narhi locality where he interacted with the children.

Schools across the country were shut due to the Covid-19 situation since March 2020. Several exams were postponed and cancelled and classes were conducted online within this period of time.

