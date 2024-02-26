Jaunpur, February 26: Six labourers were killed and six others injured after a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a tractor-trolley in Jaunpur district at around midnight on Sunday. The accident took place near Samadhganj and the roadways bus was coming to Jaunpur from Prayagraj.

Police said that of the six victims, five died on the spot and the sixth succumbed to injuries during treatment in the district hospital. The labourers belonged to Alishapur village and were travelling on the tractor-trolley. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

Soon after getting information about the mishap, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured labourers to the district hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).