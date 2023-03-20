Saharanpur, March 20: A 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur committed suicide by allegedly consuming poison after she was repeatedly molested and harassed by a youth in her locality, police said. The police have registered a report on the complaint of the girl's father. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Bike, Drags It Over 2 km for Bitting Several People in Vijay Nagar, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

The girl's father has alleged that Suhail, a youth from the locality, used to molest his daughter and harass her while coming home. She consumed poison and died during treatment. The police have registered a report under the POCSO Act against the youth for molesting and abetting the teenager to commit suicide. Pune Shocker: Man Pushes Wife, Daughter Off Train Near Khadki; Girl Dies, Woman Critically Injured.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Abhimanyu Manglik, said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused youth, who lives in Mohalla Khan Alampura of Janakpuri police circle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).