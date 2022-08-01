Pilibhit, August 1: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by 3 men in Pilibhit on Saturday. The minor was confined in the house of one of the accused and was gang-raped, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the three accused had approached the minor on a bike when she was out to buy groceries. The trio abducted her at gunpoint and took her to the house of one of the accused. Reportedly, all three accused are from the same village as the victim. Jharkhand Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped for Three Months in Bokaro.

Based on a complaint by the victim's father, the cops at Jahanabad police station booked the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

