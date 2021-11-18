Uttar Pradesh, Nov 18: In a first of its kind case in the state, three doctors and a sweeper have been booked for unduly delaying the post-mortem report of a farmer. Inspector, Bahjoi police station, Ajay Singh, said, "An FIR under various IPC sections, including 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered against three doctors -- Dr Khilendra Saxena, Dr Souvir Singh and Dr Raj Kishore -- and a sweeper. "The role of mortuary caretaker, Hirdesh Kumar, is also under scanner. No arrests have been made so far."

According to the officer, Ramvir Singh, 60, a farmer from Sambhal, had died a week ago and his family had been making rounds of the primary health centre in the Bahapur Patti village to get his autopsy report. The health officials said the doctor, who was on duty on November 11, had allegedly asked his colleague to perform the autopsy as he was 'busy'. The colleague did conduct the autopsy but did not hand over the report to the police or the family. When asked what led to the delay, chief medical officer (CMO), Sambhal, Dr Ajay Kumar Saxena, said the doctor was contacted but he said he had not done the autopsy. Gayatri Prajapati, Former UP Minister, Gets Life Term For Rape.

Suspecting foul play in the case, the CMO registered a complaint with the Sambhal Police. He said, "Dr Khilendra Saxena had performed the post-mortem. Two other doctors, too, visited the mortuary the same night, as per the sweeper's account. To corroborate the sweeper's claim, Dr Khilendra Saxena was contacted but he said he had not conducted the autopsy." Following this, the CMO said that he was left with no option but to initiate legal action as the delay in autopsy report was hampering police investigation too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).