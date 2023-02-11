Muzaffarnagar, February 11: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday. Delhi: NHRC Seeks Report on Case of Minor Girl Rape by MCD School Teacher.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Srivastava said the incident took place on Friday. Jharkhand Shocker: Pregnant IRB Constable Shot by Her Husband Over Illicit Affair in Ranchi, Accused Held.

The accused, 21-year-old Ankur, is absconding. He has been booked and efforts are on to arrest him, the official said.