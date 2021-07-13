Pratapgarh, Jul 13: A 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver was critically injured after being shot at for demanding fare from two youths in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Kotwali Nagar police station area, they said.

The driver, Om Prakash, had asked the two youths, who had got down from his e-rickshaw near the city's Sagra slope chicken farm, to pay the fare. The two, instead, opened fire at him, Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said.

According to Pandey, the driver was taken to hospital in a critical condition from where doctors referred him to SRN Hospital Prayagraj. Police are taking action in connection with the incident, he added.