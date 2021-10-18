Ahmedabad, October 18: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her in-laws in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district. On Sunday, the woman registered a complaint of rape and domestic violence against her husband and In-laws. She alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law raped her, and her husband used to beat her and demanded a dowry of Rs 50 lakh. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Demands Unnatural Sex From Wife, Beats Her Up After She Refuses; Case Registered.

The woman belongs to Thaltej area of Ahmedabad. According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman got married in June 2014, and two years later, the couple shifted to a flat in Rajkot. In the complaint, the woman alleged that her husband used to beat her as she refused to take Rs 50 lakh from her parents for paying EMI of the flat.

In the FIR filed, the 35-year-old woman also said that she suffered buns as her mother-in-law seared her with hot tongs. Even after pleading, her in-laws allegedly did not take her to a hospital. As per the report, the woman was taken to a secluded place and was beaten again. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Girl Alleges Rape by Father, SP and BSP Leaders in Lalitpur; 28 Accused Booked.

The woman further alleged that in 2019, her father-in-law and her husband’s elder raped and thrashed her. She said that she told her husband about the incident, but he beat her badly. Reportedly, she was abandoned by her husband six months ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).