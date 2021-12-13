Kohlapur, December 13: A woman died by suicide over alleged harassment by in-laws in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Nilofer Tousim Kazi. The woman ended her life by strangulating herself. A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s mother, Raziya Sheikh. The woman had been married almost six and a half years ago. Punjab Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide Due To Alleged Dowry Harassment In Ludhiana; Husband Booked.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on the basis of the complaint filed by Nilofer’s mother, a case was registered against the husband and in-laws of the woman. The deceased is survived by two sons aged two and four years. “The woman’s husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law were reportedly booked by the police.

“The woman was married for six and a half years and was being harassed by her in-laws. They were demanding money from her parents. However, Nilofer could not meet the demands as her family was poor. The woman strangulated herself on Friday,” reported the media house quoting Raju Khandve, the assistant police inspector, as saying. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide, Writes Suicide Note on Palm Blaming Mother-In-Law for Her Death.

Till now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The police officer added that the family of the deceased are performing some rituals, so the arrests in the case would be made after that. A detailed investigation has also been launched in the matter.

