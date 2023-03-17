Bareilly, March 17: An Army jawan has been arrested in Bareilly district for allegedly killing the wife of a colleague, who was in an illicit relationship with his spouse.

The local police said that the jawan took this extreme step as his colleague was blackmailing his wife using her objectionable pictures and videos. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother Stabbed to Death by Daughter and Stepson for Objecting to Their Illicit Relationship in Unnao.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, a case was registered on March 13 against an unidentified person at Cantt police station for the murder of Sudeshna, the wife of Army jawan Manoj Senapati.

Bhati further said the police team examined footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. On the basis of the footage, Nitish Pandey, also an Army jawan and the victim's neighbour, has been arrested with the help of military police, he said. Pandey's wife was in an illicit relationship with Senapati.

On March 13, Pandey went to Senapati's house and found his wife Sudeshna there. The accused asked Sudeshna to call Senapati and ask him to delete his wife's pictures and videos. This angered Sudeshna and she started an argument. Maharashtra: School Teacher Sexually Abuses Teen Student in Palghar, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Pandey took a 'khukri' from his bag during the argument and repeatedly attacked Sudeshna on her neck and other body parts. Later, he washed his hands and kept the khukri in his bag before dumping it, the accused told police.

