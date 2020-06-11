Balrampur, June 11: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man, who died on the road outside a government office in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, was dumped in a garbage van by municipal authority employees. The incident took place on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Anwar from Sahjaura village. After receiving the information that a man collapsed outside a government office, teams form municipal corporation and police were sent to the spot. UP Shocker: Baby Kept as 'Mortgage' by Nursing Home for Not Paying Hospital Bills of Rs 40,000.

The entire incident was recorded on the camera. The video clip soon went viral on social media. The video clip shows four municipal employees dumping the dead body into the garbage van. Three police personnel were also present at the spot. All the seven officials have been suspended after the clip surfaced on social media. UP Shocker: Samajwadi Party Leader Shares Video Alleging Two Party Leaders, Chhote Lal Diwakar And His Son, Shot Dead on Camera by Goons.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma called the incident “inhumane”. Verma told reporters that because there was panic over the coronavirus pandemic, these people carried out an inhuman act of negligence. “Policemen and Nagar Palika employees on the spot did not even wear PPE kits given the fact that the deceased could be coronavirus suspect,” reported CNN News 18 quoting the Balrampur Superintendent of Police as saying. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

