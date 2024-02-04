Barabanki, February 4: An 88-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a property dispute in a village here, police said on Sunday. Shivpal Yadav (52) thrashed his father Vishnu Yadav to death on Saturday Samarpur village in Satrikh area, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Ballia After Killing Wife and Two Children Over Dispute.

The accused has been arrested and a probe is underway in the case, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.