Ghaziabad, March 7: A gym trainer who was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths after he objected to "obscene acts" between a man and a woman while riding a scooter in a posh colony here has succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Six accused in the case have been arrested and charges under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) has been added in the FIR, they said. Virat Mishra, around 27 years of age, was assaulted near the Lajpat Rai College in Sahibabad area around 1 pm on Saturday, according to Bunty, who knew the deceased and was thrashed while intervening in it. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Dies After Being Beaten for Objecting to Couple Kissing While Driving Scooty in Sahibabad.

"Virat had objected to the man, identified as Manish, and the woman engaged in objectionable acts, saying it was a residential area and they should go somewhere else. Delhi Shocker: Catering Staff Beaten To Death After Argument With DJ Coordinator at Wedding Function in Prashant Vihar, Police Looking for Accused.

"On this, Manish called up some of his friends who immediately reached the spot and attacked Virat on his head and body with stones and sticks," Bunty claimed in his complaint to the police.

"When I tried to intervene, they attacked me as well. When some more locals saw this and approached us, these men fled hurling abuses at us. After this, Virat was rushed to a hospital for treatment," Bunty, who runs a shop in the area, added.

According to police, key accused Manish was riding pillion on the scooter and teaching the woman how to ride the vehicle near the LR College but some locals, including Virat, noticed them in "objectionable acts" and "kissing" after which they objected to it.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Bhaskar Verma said legal proceedings had been initiated in the case on the day of the incident but on Monday Virat succumbed to injuries during treatment at the GTB hospital in Delhi.

"The FIR was lodged immediately after which six persons accused in the case were arrested and sent to jail. Now that the victim has passed away, the FIR will be converted to add the murder charge under IPC section 302 as well," Verma told PTI.

The initial FIR was lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (provocation to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 149 (offence against public tranquility).

ACP Verma said the post mortem report was received this evening after which the IPC section 302 was added. Those arrested have been identified as Manish Kumar, Akash, Pankaj, Gaurav Kasana, Maneesh Yadav and Vipul -- all under graduates – and they have been sent to jail, Verma added.