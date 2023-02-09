A man working with a catering company was allegedly beaten to death by 2 men using a plastic tray after he had an altercation with the DJ coordinator at a wedding function in Prashant Vihar area in Rohini on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Thakur. Delhi police said that they have identified the suspects and teams have been formed to nab them. Gurugram Shocker: 56-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death in Road Rage Incident, One Arrested.

Delhi Crime:

A catering staff identified as Sandeep Thakur was allegedly beaten to death by 2 men using a plastic tray after he had an altercation with the DJ coordinator at a wedding function in Prashant Vihar area,Rohini last night.Suspects identified, teams formed to nab them: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)