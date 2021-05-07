Kheri, May 7: In a shocking incident, a drunk man beat his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar Nishad. The incident took place at Raipur Dulahi village under Nighasan police station in the district. Nishadin an inebriated condition beat his wife Geeta Devi to death after she accidentally dropped his glass of liquor.

According to a report published in The Times of India, neighbours heard Nishad and his wife quarrelling on Wednesday night when she accidentally dropped his glass of liquor. After some time, the couple again started to fight. The neighbours heard Nishad screaming at his wife over the same issue. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife for Refusing Sex in Siddharthnagar, Cuts Own Private Parts.

After some time, they even heard Geeta screaming for help. According to the report, the neighbours entered Nishad’s house at 4 am. They found Geeta lying on the floor dead. Meanwhile, Nishad had fled from the spot after committing the crime. The police were informed. A case was registered against the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police also recovered a pointed wooden stick from the crime scene. They suspected that Nishad had used this stick to kill his wife. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Hangs Herself to Death, In-Laws Make Video To ‘Absolve’ Themselves of Complicities in Muzaffarnagar.

In a similar incident last month, an alcoholic man killed his 33-year-old wife to death at the Kandukur area of Hyderabad. The accused was identified as Ergamoni Mahender. He came home and attacked his with an axe and killed her. After committing the crime, the accused went absconding.

