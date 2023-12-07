Mirzapur, December 7: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and beaten over suspicion of mobile theft in the Dramandganj area of UP's Mirzapur. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident after a video of the same went viral on social media.

The victim's mother also reported the matter to the police. Three teams have been formed to arrest the fourth accused person in the case. In the purported video that went viral on Wednesday, the man can be seen hanging upside down from a tree and being beaten by one person while some others are standing nearby.

Man Hung Upside Down in Mirzapur

In her complaint, Chandrakali, alleged that on December 3, four persons took away her son Jaishankar Bahelia, tied him up, and thrashed and abused him over suspicion of mobile phone theft.

Additional SP, Naxal, O.P. Singh said that based on the complaint by the victim's mother, a case was registered and one of the accused, Rajesh Dharikar, was immediately arrested.

Following interrogation of the arrested person, the police nabbed two others, he added. Three teams have been formed to the arrest the absconding accused, who is a resident of Banda district but had been living in Mirzapur for a long time, the ASP said.

