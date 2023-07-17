Aligarh, July 17: Two cousins, aged 16 and 14 years, allegedly hanged themselves at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, after their families allegedly took away their mobile phones. Dalit Teen Beaten in UP Video: Mob Mercilessly Thrash 15-Year-Old Boy in Unnao.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Fazalpur village under Barla police circle. Both girls belong to families of farmers and were school dropouts, officials said.

The families claimed that an unknown person with whom they were in touch on the phone, had allegedly incited them to kill themselves. When the families found their bodies inside a locked room, they alerted the cops. Uttar Pradesh: History-Sheeter Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants Over Personal Enmity Near Police Station in Bareilly.

SP (rural) Palash Bansal said: “Their bodies have been sent for post mortem. A case under IPC section 306 has been registered against an unknown person based on the complaint filed by the victims’ families. Investigation is under way and action will be taken accordingly.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).