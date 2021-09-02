Hyderabad, September 2: A 13-year-old girl, who was pregnant reportedly after rape, allegedly died by suicide after delivering a baby boy at her house. The incident took place at Gandhari in Kamareddy district of Telangana in the early hours of Wednesday. The minor girl was disgruntled by the humiliation her family had to face because of what had happened with her. After the incident came to light, the police registered a rape case against unknown accused. Telangana Horror: Three Members of Family Murdered by Relative Over Financial Dispute In Warangal; Accused Arrested.

The girl's family had recently came to know about her pregnancy. According to a report by Times of India, she delivered a baby boy at her house on Tuesday evening. When her parents and other family member went to attend a religious event, she left the house abandoning the baby. She allegedly ended her life by jumping into a well, the report added. Telangana Woman Hangs Self After Killing Two Daughters.

"The villagers who returned home from the religious event noticed a baby crying on the premises of the girl’s house," Gandhari SI Shankar was quoted as saying. The police were informed when no one, including the girl's family claimed the baby. "We rushed to the spot and along with child welfare department officials shifted the boy to hospital for treatment. The boy’s health is good," the officer added.

The cops launched a search and eventually found the girl drowned in a farm well. Her body was pulled up and sent for post mortem. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. The police were investigating the matter.

