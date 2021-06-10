Lucknow, June 10: A group of five people allegedly locked up three sisters and gagraped two of them. The girls, who works as labourers, were "punished" for seeking their wages. The incident took place in Phoolbehar in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on June 4. All five accused were arrested four days after the crime was committed. They have been sent to jail. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

The sisters - aged 18, 20 and 22 - went to Mohan Kumar's farm on June 4. There were four other men at the farm. When the sisters asked for money, Kumar and others locked them up and later sexually assaulted two of the girls, a report by TOI said. After the girls were released, they lodged a complaint with the Phoolbehar police station. Uttar Pradesh: School Girl Student Gang-Raped, Stabbed in Gonda.

"The girls have recorded their statement before the court and have also identified the five accused. After gathering circumstantial and forensic evidence, we have sent the accused to jail. The investigation in this case is still on," Kheri SSP Vijay Dhull was quoted as saying. Medical examination of the sisters was also conducted.

Police booked the five accused under sections 376d (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Cops had suspected it to be a case of pay dispute and later managed to gather enough evidence to arrest the accused men.

