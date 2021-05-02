Amroha/Bijnor, May 2: In a tragic development, two newly married men died of Covid symptoms within days of getting married. A 28-year-old man passed away within days of his marriage due to Covid. The groom got married on Tuesday night and died on Friday night.

He complained of high fever and Covid-like symptoms. The groom belonged to Pakbara village and his wife is a resident of Gajraula police station area. In a separate incident, Arjun Kumar, a resident of Jaatan locality in Bijnor district, died after suffering from 'high fever'. He had got married on April 25. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: Teacher on Poll Duty Dies of COVID-19 in Jaunpur, Days Before Her Wedding.

According to Kumar's family, the wedding took place with all the necessary Covid-19 protocols in place and only a few close relatives were invited. Kumar had fever and breathing difficulties and was admitted to a local hospital where he died during treatment.

Bijnor district magistrate Ramakant Pandey said, "We have strictly instructed all the owners of banquet halls hosting wedding receptions to follow the Covid-19 norms. Our teams are monitoring the events so that there are no violations during the wedding season."

