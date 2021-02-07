New Delhi, February 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to extend every possible help to people of Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood.

"The news about the disaster in Chamoli is really worrisome. I pray for everybody's safety. The Delhi government is ready to send every possible help to people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time," he tweeted in Hindi. Uttarakhand Glacier: High Alert in Uttar Pradesh as Glacier Breaks Off in Joshimath.

चमोली ज़िले से आपदा की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है, ईश्वर से सभी लोगों की सुरक्षा एवं कुशलता की प्रार्थना करता हूं। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में उत्तराखंड की जनता तक हर संभव मदद पहुंचाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2021

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

According to officials, more than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing.