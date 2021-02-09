Dehradun, February 9: As many as 29 bodies have been recovered so far and around 170 people are still reportedly missing in the Uttarakhand disaster. A massive flood in Dhauli Ganga river was triggered by a glaciar burst in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading havoc in the region. The flash flood came as a grim reminder of the Kedarnath deluge of 2013 which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday and also met 12 workers who were rescued from the tunnel on Sunday evening. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Here Are Facts About Nanda Devi Glacier in Chamoli District.

The Chief Minister had reached Tapovan on Monday evening to review rescue efforts. The rescue operations underway at the tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand where around 35 people are feared to be trapped. A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF and SDRF enters into the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point till where the debris has been cleared.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: All we know so far:

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst rose to 29 as three more bodies were recovered from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday. Around 170 people are still missing in the Uttarakhand disaster. About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, the authorities are trying to drill and make way via rope to reach the ones trapped inside. Rescue team has managed to reach Malari Valley area through rope and now necessary packages, ration can be sent easily, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said. Rescuers have been working through tonnes of muck and slush to rescue around 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site in Tapovan. Rawat reached Tapovan on Monday evening to review the rescue operations. Rawat undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday and also met 12 workers who were rescued from the tunnel on Sunday evening. On Sunday, a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district, causing havoc in the region. The glacier burst is believed to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system. Experts, however, are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath. The NDRF, ITBP and state authorities have been carrying out rescue operations along with the army in the region. The Centre is monitoring the situation and joint efforts of all the agencies are being made to rescue those trapped. Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas. An ITBP spokesperson said that connectivity with some border posts was restricted completely due to a bridge collapsing near Reni village. A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away. Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on alert. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next kin of those who lost their lives in the Uttarakhand flood tragedy that occurred earlier that day due to a glacier burst in Chamoli district of the state. The ex gratia to the next of kin of those who died in the tragedy will be given from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The Prime Minister had also approved an amount of Rs 50,000 for those who have been seriously injured in the tragedy.

Watch Videos:

Joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF and SDRF enters into the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level

#WATCH I Uttarakhand: A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF and SDRF enters into the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point till where the debris has been cleared. (Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/D53UNKp0iI — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Rescue operations underway at the tunnel in Chamoli

#WATCH: Rescue operations underway at the tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand where around 35 people are feared to be trapped. (Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Mwj31NDoUR — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Watch: Rescue Operations Continue At Tapovan Tunnel

The Chief Minister said that the priority is to get to those trapped inside the tunnel and save as many lives as possible. Additional heavy machines could be pressed into service to expedite the process of clearing tonnes of debris inside the tunnel blocking the path of rescue personnel.

