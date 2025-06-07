Rudraprayag, June 7: A helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district on Saturday after developing a technical snag during take-off, officials said. However, all pilgrims on board and the pilot are safe, the officials said.

The helicopter had taken off from Badasu base for Kedarnath when it made the emergency landing on the highway near Sirsi following a technical snag during take-off, they said. Uttarakhand: Private Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Guptkashi Due to Technical Fault, All Passengers Safe (See Pics and Video).

Private Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Guptkashi

Uttarakhand | A private helicopter made an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault. All the people on board the helicopter are safe," said Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan to ANI (Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/GZZEhhioQm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2025

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A private helicopter en route to Kedarnath Dham made an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault. All the people on board the helicopter are safe: Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan CEO of UCADA has… pic.twitter.com/Zj1SLluZ7N — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

Videos on social media showed the Kestrel Aviation helicopter standing in the middle of the highway was dangerously close to populated buildings and with a car damaged by its tail rotor. Six people on board the helicopter including the pilot had a narrow escape. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Air Ambulance’s Tail Snaps During Landing, All Onboard Safe; Video Surfaces.

Kedarnath heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said the incident had not affected the heli shuttle service to the Himalayan temple. Efforts are underway to remove the helicopter from the highway.