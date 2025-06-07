A private helicopter made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand today, June 7. According to the news agency ANI, the private chopper made an emergency landing at Guptkashi of Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault. Speaking about the incident, Dr V Murugeshan, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, said, "All the people on board the helicopter are safe." Pictures and a video showing the private helicopter's emergency landing in Guptkashi have also surfaced online. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Performs Gau-Poojan at Lalkuan Municipal Corporation Gaushala.

Private Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Guptkashi

Uttarakhand | A private helicopter made an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault. All the people on board the helicopter are safe," said Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan to ANI (Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/GZZEhhioQm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2025

Video of the Incident Goes Viral

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A private helicopter en route to Kedarnath Dham made an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault. All the people on board the helicopter are safe: Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan CEO of UCADA has… pic.twitter.com/Zj1SLluZ7N — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

