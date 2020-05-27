Uttarakhand Forest Fires Continue to Rage for 4th Consecutive Day, Kumaon Region Worst-Hit: Here Are 5 Latest Updates

Uttarakhand Forest Fires (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dehradun, May 27: Forest fires have been raging in Uttarakhand for four days now with no respite from the blaze so far. As many as 46 forest fires have been wreaking havoc in the hill state following which the state has lost nearly 51.43 hectares of forest cover. Moreover, over half the wildlife species are in danger. Reports inform that the Kumaon region is the worst-hit area with 21 wildfires incidences so far. Northern and Central India has been reeling under severe heatwave making the matter worse. The rising mercury levels trigger the forest fires to spread due to which several acres of green cover has been gutted so far. #SaveTheHimalayas, #PrayForUttarakhand and #UttarakhandForestFires Trend on Twitter as Fire Rages in Uttarakhand.

The incident forest fire comes at a time when the country is already battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from these two, locust attacks are growing with each passing day with 'Tiddi Dal' swarms entering several states in India.The fire cannot be controlled due to wind. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: Video of Region Receiving Rainfall Surfaces Online, Weather Update of Several Regions Indicate Cloudy & Rain Forecast.

Uttarakhand Forest Fires Latest Updates

Uttarakhand is burning for the fourth day now after a forest fire broke out in Srinagar region on May 23 So far, 46 forest fires have been wreaking havoc in the hill state. More firefighting teams were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze The worst-affected region by the forest fires is the Kumaon region where around 21 instances of forest fires have been reported in the last 4 days. Reports inform that so far two people have lost their lives owing to the wildfires in the hill state The Garhwal region and the reserve forest areas in Uttarakhand have reported 16 and 9 wildfires respectively.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Uttarakhand Is Burning From 4 Days, It Has Been Reported Uttarakhand Has Lost Nearly 51.43 Hectares Of Forest Cover, 46 Wildfires & Over Half The Wildlife Species are In Danger & The Worst Part No Media Channel Is Showing This!#UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/DwTU4Ck4VL — Ali Abbas Zaidi (@aliabbas4zaidi) May 26, 2020

Heaven on Earth - #Uttarakhand is burning... Our thoughts & prayers are with Uttarakhand. 2020 is turning out to be very scary.. #PrayForUttarakhand#UttarakhandForestFire #SavetheHimalayasReally pic.twitter.com/aiv4MGkSPI — CORONA WARRIOR MAYANK CHAUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@IamMayank_) May 27, 2020

Amid the deadly forest fires, panic also gripped people over the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. On Wednesday, 52 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of cases in the state to 401. A state Health Department bulletin on Wednesday said of the latest cases, 14 each were detected in Pithoragarh and Tehri, ten in Nainital, six in Haridwar, three each in Almora and Dehradun and two in Udham Singh Nagar district.