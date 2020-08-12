Dehradun, August 12: The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Center on Wednesday urged all the District Magistrates in the hill state to stay alert in the wake of a possibility of heavy rainfall in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall and lightning in several area of Uttarakahnd including Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Chamoli districts on August 13.

The hill state has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days. Several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain at several places including Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Nainital among others affecting movement of vehicles from one city to the other. Landslides have wrecked havoc in several places prompting authorities to carry out rescue operations. Dozens of roads, including the Kedarnath and Badrinath highways were blocked due to landslides. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA.

Here's the tweet:

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Center asks all District Magistrates in the state to stay alert in the wake of IMD forecasting heavy rain and lightning in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Haridwar, Chamoli districts on 13th August. pic.twitter.com/RNTFWboTTO — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

The DMs have been asked to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents. The weather agency said that the hill state is expected to be battered by a heavy downpour on Thursday. According to reports, the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway has been blocked by rubble brought by landslides at Lambagad and Kali Mandir while the Rishikesh-Kedarnath National Highway was blocked at Banswada in Rudraprayag district.

